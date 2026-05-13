Gadsden County School District is moving forward with plans to relocate students and staff from James A. Shanks Middle School while a new K-8 campus is built next to the current site.

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James A. Shanks Middle School students to be relocated as district builds new K-8 campus

The new school is expected to be finished in August 2027.

During the transition, Shanks students will be assigned to Havana Magnet School, West Gadsden Middle School, and Greensboro Elementary School. Students from George W. Munroe Elementary School will also be moved to Havana Magnet School due to transportation changes.

Superintendent Elijah Key said the district is focused on making the transition a positive experience for students.

"We all just have to get behind them and make sure this is a very enjoyable year that our students have at the locations and just be visible and let them know that we're in support of what's going on throughout the district because we are all Gadsden — it's Gadsden One, whether it's Havana or West Gadsden, we're still Gadsden County," Key said.

District leaders say the goal is to keep all employees in their jobs throughout the transition, with staff being reassigned across schools as needed.

James A. Shanks Middle School Principal Camry Floyd said she has worked at multiple schools across the district and is excited about what the new K-8 school will mean for students in Gadsden County.

"I've had the opportunity to work at multiple schools in the district so far, so I have relationships from Chattahoochee all the way to Havana, so wherever I go, I know I'll be comfortable, enthusiastic, and I know the kids will be excited to see me as I am to see them," Floyd said.

The district will hold the keys to James A. Shanks Middle School until May 29th, when the property will be turned over to contractors. Once demolition begins, everything will come down except the school's gymnasium.

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