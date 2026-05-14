Impact Youth Services is bringing students, families, educators, and community partners together Saturday for Thrive Fest — a day focused on empowerment and opportunity at the Quincy Recreation Center.

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Impact Youth Services hosts Thrive Fest to support student mental health in Gadsden County

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is designed to give students access to positive influences and resources before heading into the summer.

Keyondio Lee, Founder of Impact Youth Services, said the nonprofit serves youth throughout Gadsden County using trauma-informed mental health practices designed to create safe and empowering spaces for young people.

"There is a need. We are in a mental health crisis, especially among young people," Lee said.

Lee said the work is rooted in a belief that the community has untapped potential.

"I believe in pouring into Gadsden County, greatness comes from Gadsden County, and sometimes our people just aren't aware of their potential, and I saw a need, you know, when it comes to community and teen violence and truancy and young people dropping out of school, there is a need for this support," Lee said.

At the event, students will hear from mentors and professionals about mental wellness, preparing for college, exploring careers, and building community connections.

With school ending next week, organizers say they want students to think about opportunities for the future instead of losing momentum during the summer months.

Jessica Richardson, a Mental Health Clinician with the PAEC CHAMPS Project, said the demand for services has been significant.

"The need for mental health support is great, we have served over 200 students in this last school year… we offer individual counseling for students, we also offer group counseling, and we offer crisis interventions, and we are also available for youth mental health first aid," Richardson said.

Graduation and testing rates in Gadsden County continue to lag behind state averages, according to education data from the Florida Department of Education and Public School Review — something community leaders say makes mentorship and outreach even more important.

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