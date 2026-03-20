GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The historic Massey Pharmacy building in Downtown Quincy is about to take on a whole new life.

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Historic Massey Pharmacy building in downtown Quincy will transform into a new full-service YMCA facility

Friday, the lease was officially signed to transform the longtime pharmacy into a full-service YMCA, bringing fitness, wellness, and community programs right into the neighborhood.

The YMCA of the Sunbelt says the new facility will offer 24/7 access. Families who used to travel outside the county for gyms and youth programs will now have everything they need right here in town.

"They want a Y here they know the need of wellness. But they are incredibly welcoming and also they want to make sure that the Y is here for generations too," Rich Gallagher said.

Gallagher is the president and CEO of YMCA of the Sunbelt.

The building’s owner, Lisa Sigelbaum, says this project is deeply personal. Sigelbaum hopes it honors her late husband’s legacy and gives back to the community that supported their family for decades.

"I think there couldn't be a better fit for the building than a YMCA coming in. And the positive health care, information that they are going to be giving out and helping people with health care is just extremely exciting to me," Terrance Massey said.

Massey previously owned Massey Pharmacy.

Local leaders say this project represents a new chapter for Quincy, where residents can gather, stay active, and build stronger neighborhood connections.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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