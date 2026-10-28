Havana's newly formed Veterans Foundation plans the town's first Veterans Day parade

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new tradition is taking shape in Havana as local veterans work to make sure the service and sacrifices of military members are remembered for generations to come.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Havana prepares for first-ever Veterans Day parade

Elwynn Sherman, a member of the Havana Veterans Foundation, says the effort is about recognizing more than military service.

It is also about honoring the commitment to put others first.

“We’re taking pride not only in our veterans but service above self and sometimes that comes with a sacrifice,” Sherman said.

One of the organizers Larry Clayton served 33 years in the Florida National Guard and is helping build that legacy through the newly formed Havana Veterans Foundation. Sherman is also a veteran, who served 11 years in the Marine Corps and is a Gulf War veteran, is also part of the effort.

For Sherman, the connection between veterans goes beyond their backgrounds or years of service.

“It’s a brotherhood and it doesn't matter the gender the race the age or anything of that nature it’s a brotherhood. We share a common trait. And that means more than words can say,” Sherman said.

The effort has also received support from the town and local businesses. Organizers say that backing has helped them move forward with plans for Havana’s first-ever Veterans Day parade.

Larry Clayton, founder of the Havana Veterans Foundation, said the community has played an important role in making the event possible.

“We have the total support of the town of Havana. The police department here has been absolutely fantastic in helping us. The Merchants Association they held a silent auction to help us fund the parade so we have the support of the entire community,” Clayton said.

Organizers hope the parade will give younger generations an opportunity to learn about the people behind the uniforms and better understand the commitment that comes with serving the country.

They also want veterans and their families to feel recognized and appreciated by the community they call home.

The first-ever Havana Veterans Day parade is scheduled for November 7 at 11 a.m., beginning at Havana Community Park. Organizers hope the event will become an annual tradition honoring veterans and their service for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.