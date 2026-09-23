Havana's 26th annual Pumpkinfest is set for October 10th with vendors, contests, and live entertainment

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Havana is getting ready for the 26th year of its annual Pumpkinfest, a free fall festival set for Saturday, October 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Havana.

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Havana's 26th annual Pumpkinfest is set for October 10 with vendors, contests and live entertainment

The festival will take over Downtown Havana with more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, and activities for children.

Families can also take part in pumpkin painting, costume contests, and a pumpkin pie-eating contest.

Organizers say the day is about more than fall fun. Events like Pumpkinfest bring people into Havana's downtown, giving local businesses and community groups a chance to connect with residents and visitors. It also gives families a chance to come together and enjoy a tradition that has been part of Havana for 26 years.

The event is free and open to all.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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