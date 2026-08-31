GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Havana Woodfest is returning in two weeks, bringing together wood artists, crafters, vendors, and local businesses for a celebration of woodworking and craftsmanship rooted in Havana's history.

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Havana Woodfest returns in two weeks to celebrate local craftsmanship

The annual event, first held in 2022, gives people a chance to see and buy different types of handmade work while also drawing foot traffic into downtown Havana — benefiting local restaurants and shops in the process.

Havana has used community events throughout the year to help keep people coming into its downtown area. Woodfest is another way the city brings visitors into the community while highlighting one of the traditions connected to Havana's history.

This year's event is scheduled for September 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Havana.

If you would like to be in the pallet contest or become a vendor, you can do so by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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