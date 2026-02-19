Havana Volunteer Fire Department seeks $5k through March fundraiser for critical equipment needs

The Havana Volunteer Fire Department is preparing for a major fundraiser next month, hoping the community will help them meet critical operational needs with a goal of raising at least $5,000.

The department is inviting the community to a fundraiser on March 5 at the Havana Community Park, where they will be selling plates of food. Tickets can be purchased at Stones Hardware Store in Havana.

Firefighters say fundraisers like this are essential to keeping the department operational. Unlike full-time departments, they depend on community support to maintain equipment, upgrade tools, and improve facilities.

One of their biggest priorities is building a second fire station. The department currently has two trucks that cannot fit inside the existing building, which creates insurance complications.

"The insurance people they won't give us credit on the trucks if it's not in a lockable, enclosed, and heated fire station, and we currently have two trucks we have a brush truck and a tanker that we don't get any credit for having because they're not in a station," said Ashley May, Assistant Fire Chief.

In addition to expanding their space, firefighters are working to outfit a new brush truck with necessary hoses and tools. They need to replace a generator on one of their two fire engines and are planning to purchase new extrication equipment — often called the "jaws of life" — within the next few years. That equipment alone is expected to cost around $25,000.

Each year, the department also replaces two to three sets of turnout gear, which costs roughly $2,500 per set.

"There is also maintenance on the trucks, which is continuous because the trucks, when we're on scene, they will run for three to four hours continuously at a high idle, and that takes a toll on the trucks," said John Donohue, volunteer firefighter.

Department members say every plate sold and every donation made helps ensure they're prepared to respond when emergencies happen. They hope the town of Havana will once again step up and show support as they work toward improving their station and equipment.

