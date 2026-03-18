GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Local seniors in Havana are reaching out to young adults by hosting a free, drug- and alcohol-free mixer for 18 to 22-year-olds.

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Havana seniors host a special community mixer to mentor young adults and build positive local connections

The event aims to create a safe and welcoming environment where young people can connect, learn, and make better choices.

Organizers created the event as communities across Florida look for ways to support young adults. According to Global Statistics, young adults between 18 and 25 make up about 24 percent of all arrests statewide.

Event organizer Christine Jones said she wants young adults to know the community supports them.

"That's what really inspired me to do the mixer. For them to come in and socialize and connect. And to you know make sure or to know that we as a community support them," Jones said.

The mixer also provides a face-to-face alternative to screen time. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 40 percent of 18 to 22-year-olds in the U.S. are considered to have an unhealthy relationship with social media.

Regina Browing, director of Adult & Community Education for Leon County Schools, is the guest speaker at the event. She wants attendees to know it is okay to not have everything figured out.

"Let them know at that young age I didn't have things all figured out. But with the right support systems in place they can definitely continue to move in the right direction," Browing said.

Along with music and social time, the mixer offers mentorship and community support to help attendees build relationships that last beyond one night.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community ages 18 to 22 with a valid ID. It is from 8:00pm untill 11:00pm Seniors organizing the mixer hope it is the beginning of more events that bring generations together and provide a positive path forward for Havana's youth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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