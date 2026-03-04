GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The Havana Market is back for its sixth year, bringing vendors, shoppers, and new energy to downtown Havana every fourth Saturday of the month.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Havana Market enters sixth year of supporting small businesses and downtown growth

The monthly event features a variety of vendors selling handmade goods, fresh food, specialty items, and unique crafts, turning the heart of downtown into a community gathering space. Organizers with Havana Main Street say the goal has always been to create opportunities for small businesses while bringing more foot traffic to downtown shops and restaurants.

Jennifer Carter, Executive Director of Havana Main Street, said the market is one of several events the organization uses to support local economic development.

"Havana Main Street works hard to promote our local businesses and the economic development of Havana. We do that through multiple events throughout the year, with the Havana Market being a strong one. We not only bring local makers, farmers, and bakers to our market. We also have some live music and food vendors. So they bring the foot traffic," Carter said.

For many small business owners, the market provides consistent exposure and a chance to connect directly with the community. Ashley Clark, Co-Owner of Lee Boy Apiary, a fresh honey business, said the Havana Market was the first market her family ever participated in.

"Havana Market was actually the first market that we ever started doing with our apiary, and since the start of it we have gotten loyal customers, and we get regular business every time we go," Clark said.

Vendors say the monthly market gives them more than just sales — it builds relationships and loyal customers who return month after month.

Organizers say the continued success of the market shows how important it is to support local businesses. The next Havana Market will be held on March 28th in Downtown Havana.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.