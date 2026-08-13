GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Havana Library is expanding, and the people who use it say the added space could make a meaningful difference for families who already count on it.

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Havana library expansion expected to give families more room to learn and connect

The project will expand the library's footprint, creating more room for people to use the facility. Library officials say the goal is to make sure the building can keep up with the needs of the community.

For some families, the library is already part of their weekly routine. For homeschooling parents, it can also be an important place to find books, resources and a change of scenery for their children.

Paige Brown, a Havana neighbor and homeschooling parent, said the expansion is a welcome development.

"It's amazing because with more space we get more access. As a homeschool family, public access to materials is very important to us. Whether it's coming up here and sing ABC Mouse or finding a book that goes with our lesson. Just gaining that access where we don't have to buy anything."

Tabitha Washington, Director of Library Services, said the expansion addresses a real need in the community.

"It means accessibility to resources. Sometimes in small counties and we may have transportation issues and of that nature. So some of our patron have a hard time getting to those resources. So it's a very big thing that we're having it right here in the library so they can come check out books and do some other business."

The expansion reflects how local libraries are broadening their role — providing space not only for books, but also for education, work and community connection.

Officials expect construction on the Havana Library expansion to be finished by February 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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