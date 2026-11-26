GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The wait is over for families ready to kick off the holiday season with a little Christmas magic.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Allison Christmas Spectacular Opens for the Season in Havana

The Allison Christmas Spectacular officially opens Thursday night at the Havana Christmas Tree Farm, bringing millions of lights and holiday music back to Gadsden County.

After months of preparation, the lights will come on for the first time this season at 6 p.m.

The free drive-thru light show features 1.3 million lights synchronized to Christmas music, giving visitors a festive experience from the comfort of their vehicles.

The display will run nightly through Jan. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Havana Christmas Tree Farm is located at 2867 Florida-Georgia Highway, also known as U.S. 27, in Havana.

Visitors can tune their car radios to 102.1 FM to hear the music synchronized with the light display as they drive through.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Organizers are also accepting donations to help support the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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