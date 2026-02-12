Tabernacle of Praise Church is holds its weekly food distribution to combat food insecurity

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — At the Tabernacle of Praise Church, service doesn't stop after Sunday worship.

Twice a week — every Tuesday and Thursday volunteers transform the church grounds into a food distribution site, helping families facing food insecurity.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tabernacle of Praise Church is holding its weekly food distribution to combat food insecurity

From canned goods to fresh produce and pantry staples, the church provides essential items to community members from both Leon and Gadsden County.

"I've been homeless and I've had a lot of accidents… so I need the help. They're doing a great deed, and I hope one day I'll be able to come out there and give the food out too," Phillip March said.

March is a Leon County neighbor who has benefited from the church's outreach efforts.

Organizers say the number of people they serve continues to grow each month. For many families, this outreach helps stretch limited budgets and eases financial pressure.

Volunteers say the effort is powered by donations, partnerships, and a shared commitment to uplifting the community.

"Having this ministry 2 to 3 times a week is a blessing for a lot of people. Even now I'm getting the phone calls when are you doing the pantry when is the pantry getting done they know I'm here every time pretty much," Brenda Williams said.

Williams is a food drive volunteer who has witnessed the program's impact firsthand.

Beyond the food, church leaders say the goal is to create a welcoming space where families feel valued and supported.

Each week, the church continues its mission — strengthening the community one household at a time.

The food drive will be held every Tuesday and Thursday and every first Friday at the old Havana High School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.