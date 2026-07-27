FHP: Crash with injuries in Gadsden County on I-10

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Traffic is moving again on the interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol says there was a vehicle crash with injuries near mile marker 192 in Midway.

The crash caused a roadblack. The left shoulder of the interstate was blocked but has since reopened.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.