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FHP: Crash with injuries in Gadsden County on I-10

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WTXL
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GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Traffic is moving again on the interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol says there was a vehicle crash with injuries near mile marker 192 in Midway.

The crash caused a roadblack. The left shoulder of the interstate was blocked but has since reopened.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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