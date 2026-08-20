Gretna receives $1.25M in state funding for wastewater improvements and road repairs

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The City of Gretna received $1.25 million in state funding Thursday to improve infrastructure residents rely on every day.

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Gretna receives $1.25 million in state funding for wastewater improvements and road repairs

The funding, awarded under Governor Ron DeSantis, will help the city address wastewater needs while also making repairs and improvements to local roads.

For residents, that means investments in two services they depend on every day — reliable wastewater infrastructure and roads that are safer and easier to travel.

The money comes as Gretna continues working to improve its infrastructure and prepare for future growth. The city will now begin moving forward with the planned wastewater and road projects.

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