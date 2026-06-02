GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Springfield AME Church in Gretna is partnering with Second Harvest of the Big Bend and the Center for Health Equity to provide free food to children and families every Tuesday this summer.

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Gretna church hosts free summer food distribution for families in need

Cars lined up outside Springfield AME Church in Gretna as families arrived to pick up free food through the Summer Breakspot program.

The distribution is a partnership between Second Harvest of the Big Bend, the Center for Health Equity, and local community leaders. Organizers say the site was brought to Gretna to address a gap in services on the west side of the county.

For many households, summer can mean higher grocery bills as children who normally receive meals at school are home during the day. Leaders say having a local pickup site eliminates some of the transportation barriers families often face.

Brittany Mackey, an Evaluation Assistant for Quality Health, said working directly with mothers and children has shown her how much is at stake for families during the summer months.

"Definitely being in this program and working with mothers and children is knowing that it is not easy. They definitely have to make some hard decisions, especially if you are not making that income, and when it comes down to having food on the table, that is one of the basic necessities that any human need is: food, water, and shelter. So being able to provide food in the summer, even if it is just a little snack or something. That is something in their belly, something they probably wouldn't have if they didn't have the support."

Lomar Barkley, President of the Missionary Society at AME Church, described the impact the program had on one family at the first distribution.

"We had a young lady that came in first this morning, she had like 5 kids, and this was a blessing for her because we know she is struggling. We know that. And this was a blessing for her, and the next 11 weeks, she can now breathe because she knows she will have food to put on the table for her 5 kids. This is what it is all about, helping each other."

By the end of the event, about 60 kids were fed. Organizers say the response shows just how important accessible food resources are in rural communities.

Sophia Cavallaro, Summer Breakspot coordinator for Second Harvest, said the need is clear across the Big Bend region.

"We see the needs in these communities, especially in the rural communities throughout the Big Bend. We get all of our boxes gone pretty much, so we know that it's making a huge impact. We hear so many testimonies from different families that are just thankful to be able to provide for the kids throughout the summer, and it's one less thing to worry about."

The program will take place every Tuesday at AME Church in Gretna for the next 11 weeks from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. while supplies last.

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