GCSO: Armed, dangerous suspect located

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Authorities have captured a suspect they considered armed and dangerous.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service were looking for the suspect in the area of Old Philadelphia Church Road and Bainbridge Highway.

The sheriff's office said the person was located around 10:30 p.m., about 15 minutes after a news release was sent to media outlets alerting residents about the situation.

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