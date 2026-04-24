Gadsden Technical College launches new Pioneer Program to help students with learning challenges

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden Technical College is preparing to roll out a new program focused on career skills and independence for students in Gadsden County with learning challenges.

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Gadsden Technical College launches the new Pioneer Program to help students with learning challenges

The Pioneer Program is built for people with disabilities, including those with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), who are looking for their next step after finishing school. Instead of a traditional classroom setting, the program centers on skill-building through real experiences.

The first group will be small, with about 10 students. Applicants must live in Gadsden County, but there is no age limit, opening the door for a wide range of participants.

Training begins in August, starting with culinary instruction. Students will learn how a working kitchen operates, from prep to service, rather than just following recipes.

"We are looking at curriculum our Serve Safe curriculum and what they are going to be doing is understanding food safety. And the goal is for them to learn the requirements that they need to be able to work in our local business, our local restaurants, our local schools, food trucks with that certification," Shayla Lightfoot-Brown said.

Lightfoot-Brown said a big part of the plan is getting students out into the community. The college is working to connect with local restaurants and business owners willing to offer hands-on training opportunities.

The idea is to move beyond practice and into real work environments, where students can build experience and confidence at the same time.

Before classes begin, the college is looking to bring on key staff, including an instructor and classroom support, to help guide students through the program.

Anyone interested in applying or partnering with the program can reach out to Gadsden Technical College or click here.

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