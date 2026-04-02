Gadsden Senior Services is launching a new site in the Sawdust community, hosted at Union Chapel AME Church, to provide a familiar and trusted space for residents.

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Gadsden Senior Services launches new support site at Union Chapel AME Church in the Sawdust community

According to USA Facts, there are nearly 9,000 seniors living across Gadsden County. In Greensboro alone, about 139 seniors live in the community, according to World Population Review.

Leaders say choosing a church is intentional, creating an environment where seniors already feel comfortable walking through the doors. Raphael Campbell is the Pastor of Union Chapel AME Church.

“I was a caregiver for my mother before she passed several years ago, and one of the things I got from that was that there was always a need for services for her to use. And to be at a church that I can actually provide services to this community, it’s such a pleasure,” Pastor Raphael Campbell said.

Beyond social activities, the program is expected to offer critical services like wellness checks, nutritional support, and opportunities to prevent isolation. Experts say isolation is a growing concern among older adults in rural areas.

Without reliable transportation, even basic resources can become difficult to access, leaving some seniors disconnected from the help they need. Local senior Jeannie Smith says the new site provides peace of mind.

“It’s nice because a lot of time when you don’t get out as much, and this gives you a chance to get out and congregate and fellowship with other people in your neighborhood. And if you're someone like me who lives alone, it’s good to be out in case something happens to you, you will be around somebody that can get you emergency help,” Jeannie Smith said.

For many, this expansion means more than convenience — it restores a sense of independence. Avis Woods serves as the Greensboro Sawdust Senior Coordinator.

“What we wanted to do was bring our seniors together, and so it was no place for the ones that was notable to go out and go to the other center that was organized in the community,” Avis Woods said.

Instead of relying on others for rides to Quincy, Havana, or Chattahoochee, seniors in Greensboro will now have consistent access to programs in their own neighborhood.

Community leaders say partnerships like this one are key to strengthening rural areas, turning local spaces into hubs of support and connection. They hope this program not only serves current seniors, but also prepares the community to support a growing aging population in the years ahead.

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