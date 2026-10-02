GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The K.I.S.S. Program — Keeping Independent Seniors Safe — is back in Gadsden County, reconnecting isolated seniors to community resources through a simple phone call.

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Gadsden County's K.I.S.S. Program returns to call on seniors after years-long COVID-19 pandemic pause

The program first started about 15 years ago. It was designed to reach seniors living independently, including those who may not be able to get to one of the county's senior centers. The program was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and the Gadsden County Department of Elderly Affairs are working together to get the check-in calls going again.

Five volunteers recently reached about 65 seniors across the county.

Latoya Fryson, Director of Elderly Affairs, said the program is about more than a phone call.

"As life happens life continues to life you know people get older. Seniors we know don't really like to get out and so as a way for our department to help with social isolations this is a way to help social engagement. So we hope this is something we continue for years to come and with our relationship with the Sheriff's Office." Fryson said.

The goal of the calls is to help identify when a senior may need support — whether that's information, community resources or a connection to someone who can help.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said he hopes the program can grow

beyond the county.

"We want to make sure that we can start something here in Gadsden County that can flow across the state of Florida. I'm hoping that we can introduce to the Elderly Affairs and others at the state to kind of say this is a pilot and they actually put it across the whole state." Young said.

For seniors without reliable transportation, that phone call can be an important link to services they may otherwise have trouble reaching.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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