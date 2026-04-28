Gadsden County youth employment program offers summer jobs to teens to build skills, earn $15 an hour

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — This summer, teens across Gadsden County will have the opportunity to step into the workforce through the county’s youth employment program.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Gadsden County youth employment program offers summer jobs to teens to build skills and earn $15 an hour

The six-week initiative, now running for more than a decade, is expected to serve about 150 students between 14 and 19 years old. Participants can work up to 20 hours a week, earning $15 an hour.

Students will be placed with community partners like Gadsden Technical Institute, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Gretna, giving them real-world experience in a variety of fields.

Gadsden County Commission Chairman Eric Hinson said the program is designed to help young people build skills like communication, reliability, and professionalism before entering the full-time workforce.

"If a kid don’t have anything to do it’s a good chance that they will do something that may not be worth while sometimes and I think the best thing to do is keep that kid working," Hinson said.

"I did when I was younger. I had to work when I was 7, 8, 9 years old and I think it’s great for them to do the same and since I was active and doing things, I stayed out of trouble," Hinson said.

The timing is significant. According to data from the Federal Reserve Economic Database, which uses U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, Gadsden County’s unemployment rate has recently been around 5 to 6 percent.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor reports teen employment remains relatively low, highlighting the importance of programs that help students gain early work experience.

Applications for the program must be submitted by May 4 at 5 p.m. You are able to find the application here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.