Gadsden County voters head to the polls for Florida Primary Election

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County voters are heading to the polls for Florida's primary election, with several local positions on the ballot — including County Commission Districts 2 and 4 and school board seats.

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Gadsden County voters head to the polls for primary election featuring local races

According to the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections Office, 523 people voted early. By 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had also voted.

The races can affect areas such as county government and public education — issues that touch families throughout the community.

For some neighbors, casting a ballot is a way to make sure their concerns are represented by the people who will help make local decisions.

Sherrena Fancher, a Gadsden County neighbor, said:

"Every time you turn around, it's something going on. Different day with the same thing, all this gun violence and all of that it needs to be a stop to it, and you have more of the younger society that is doing it. So I feel like if you have the right person in the chair and get a better leader, then all of it will die down."

Todd Asby, another Gadsden County neighbor, said:

"If you want to see change in your community and you want to see things get better, the only way to do it is to vote make sure we have the right representation."

For the neighbors I spoke with, the message was simple — local government starts with the people who live in the community and take part in the process.

Local races can have an impact on the community long after election day. Tuesday's primary includes races for County Commission in Districts 2 and 4, along with the school board.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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