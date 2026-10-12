GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County residents will have several chances this week to learn more about Amendment 3 — and how it could affect local government and community services.

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Gadsden County to host four free community meetings this week to explain Amendment 3 and its local impact

The meetings are being held in different cities across the county, giving residents an opportunity to ask questions and better understand the issue.

Amendment 3 centers on Florida's property tax system. If approved, it would increase the homestead exemption for certain property taxes, which could lower the taxable value of homes for qualifying property owners.

But changes to property taxes could also affect how much money local governments collect.

That money helps pay for services like public safety, infrastructure, and other local government operations.

Organizers say it's important for residents to understand the amendment and how it could impact their community.

Four meetings are scheduled across the county, all beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Monday: Midway Fire Station Number One on Martin Luther King Boulevard

Tuesday: Chattahoochee City Hall

Wednesday: Gadsden County BOCC Chambers in Quincy

Thursday: Havana City Hall

The meetings are free and open to Gadsden County residents.

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