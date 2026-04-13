GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The sound of laughter and encouragement filled a Gadsden County park on Monday as seniors arrived ready to take part in a field day designed specifically to promote activity, wellness, and community involvement.

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Gadsden County seniors and students team up for a community field day promoting wellness and activity

Organizers set up a variety of stations across the field, giving participants the chance to move at their own pace while still enjoying friendly competition and group activities. For many, the event was not just about winning races but about staying active, getting outside, and enjoying time with others in a positive environment.

Gadsden County Senior Coordinator Lakeva Evans said the event was designed to accommodate everyone.

"We tried to have activities that were all inclusive, even those that had limited mobility; they could still participate, so that was the whole purpose of this day," Evans said.

Student volunteers from Crossroad Academy played a major role in making the field day possible. Students helped set up activity stations, guided seniors through events, kept score during games, and provided encouragement throughout the day.

Crossroad Academy Senior Camari Hale volunteered at the event and appreciated the chance to connect across generations.

"It’s really good to come together as one because you got the younger kids… they know enough, but they don't really know as much as the seniors because they been here for a long time so they know more. They can just teach you some things. It don't always have to be about playing. We out here playing it can be something different," Hale said.

Events like this align with national health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that older adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days.

Crossroad Academy Senior Jadahrien Stokes also spent the day helping participants.

"I care about the older people in my community, and I feel like they should have a day like this and just come together and have fun," Stokes said.

Organizers said the students brought energy and support to every part of the event, helping ensure activities ran smoothly while also building positive connections with participants. The Gadsden Senior Program said involving students is part of a broader effort to keep community events engaging and well-supported from start to finish.

With music, movement, and plenty of smiles, Monday’s field day showed how staying active can also mean staying connected.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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