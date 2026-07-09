The School Board of Gadsden County is running its summer feeding program at two schools, providing free breakfasts and lunches to students across the district while school is out.

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Gadsden County schools keep cafeterias open all summer, offering free meals to students

Stewart Street Elementary School and Havana Magnet School are keeping their cafeterias open through July 30th, serving meals to students of all ages — including high schoolers on break and students enrolled at Gadsden Technical Institute.

Robert Harris, a counselor at Stewart Street Elementary, said the program makes a real difference for families facing financial pressure.

"Food is expensive, parents struggling, in some cases kids might not eat dinner, they need everything that we can give them. They have the energy to get out through the day because it's hot now, they've been running and playing all day, so anything that we could provide to have for them to be successful throughout the day, that's a good thing."

While most school employees are on summer break, cafeteria workers are arriving early each morning to prepare meals and welcome students.

Annabella Giuliano Fish, Assistant Principal at Stewart Street Elementary School, said the cafeteria staff's contributions are easy to overlook.

"I think sometimes we forget about them and the impact that they have on our kids because without them, they wouldn't be having breakfast and lunch served to them."

School officials say the summer meal program is also about keeping school communities connected and giving students a place to gather during the break.

Meal hours at Stewart Street Elementary are 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Havana Magnet School serves breakfast from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program runs through July 30th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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