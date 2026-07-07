GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County schools are showing signs of academic progress, with newly released Florida school grades showing improvements across the district, including two schools earning higher grades.

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Gadsden County schools improve state grades as district targets further academic gains

Chattahoochee Elementary jumped from a "D" to a "B", while West Gadsden raised its grade from a "D" to a "C". District leaders say the improvements are the result of a year-long focus on student achievement, classroom instruction, and academic support.

Zola Akeins, Chattahoochee Elementary School principal, said:

"So our themes was to make sure we touched every single student. We knew what that students needed as their strength and their weaknesses. Did that student need after school, did that student need before school, did that student need extra tutoring sessions during the day, so that really helped us out."

The district also posted higher scores in English language arts, math, science, middle school acceleration, and graduation rates.

Even with those gains, leaders say they aren't slowing down. Their next priority is providing additional support to schools that need it most, including improving third-grade reading performance at Greensboro Elementary.

Assistant Superintendent for Academics Lisa Robinson said,

"Progress monitoring. Being data driven, using the data to lead our decisions. It's not just a one blanket that works for everyone. So again looking at the data and seeing where the weaknesses are so that we would be able to appropriate place and being intentional with our resources to the individual schools."

Leaders also plan to use this year's data to identify areas for improvement before students return to the classroom this fall. The district's long-term goal is to raise every school to at least a "C" and earn a "B" district grade.

District leaders say they will continue monitoring student performance and expanding academic support as they prepare for the new school year.

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