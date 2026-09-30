GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Gadsden County School Board has approved a name for the county's new K-8 school, honoring an educator who devoted more than four decades to the education system.

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Gadsden County school board names new K-8 school after Rosalyn West-Smith, a 42-year education veteran

The board approved Rosalyn West-Smith School of Excellence as the school's official name. West-Smith spent 42 years in the education system, serving in several roles throughout her career.

She became a well-known figure in the Gadsden County community, leaving an impact on students, families and educators.

The new school is being built on the site of the former James A. Shanks School.

Ronterious Green, a James A. Shanks alumnus, reflected on what the naming means to the community.

"I'm sure she visualized this very thing. She visualized and she fought for better facilities. So to know we are getting this facility of this magnitude it is just mind blowing in it's self and a facility that is named after someone so honorable that will go on for years." Green said.

For former students, the site holds years of memories — and now they're watching a new generation get a school of its own.

The school will also be known as the Warriors, with navy blue, teal and silver as its colors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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