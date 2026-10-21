GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new EMS facility in Gadsden County could be built at a different location than commissioners approved last week.

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Gadsden County reconsiders location for nearly $4 million EMS facility

County leaders are reconsidering land on Joe Adams Road as a potential option to keep the nearly $4 million project on schedule.

Commissioner Ronterious Green, the county commission's vice chairman, brought the location back up for discussion during Tuesday's meeting. The five-acre property is owned by the City of Quincy, which could transfer the deed to the county.

Green says the Joe Adams Road property has already gone through inspections and preliminary steps, making it an option worth revisiting as the county works toward a September 2027 completion deadline.

The facility would provide a dedicated location to house the county's ambulances, which are currently stationed at a site just off Highway 90.

Green said the hospital location approved last week is not necessarily a bad option, but moving forward there could require additional preliminary evaluations.

“The hospital is not a bad location you still have to now go through those preliminaries. And it was stated that we probably won’t be granted an extension on the completion of the facility so we have already started the process and if we start from ground zero we have to start the process over again.”

The concern is that pursuing the hospital site could require the county to restart parts of the evaluation process, potentially putting the project timeline at risk.

The county now hopes to revisit a partnership with the City of Quincy and is asking city leaders to consider the Joe Adams Road proposal at their next commission meeting.

The decision could determine which location moves forward as the county works to complete the EMS facility by September 2027.

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