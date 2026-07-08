GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — George Hackney, Founder of Hackney Nursery in Gadsden County, is being inducted into the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in the state's horticulture industry.

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Gadsden County nursery founder George Hackney inducted into Florida horticulture hall of fame

The nursery sits on nearly 500 acres in Gadsden County, with about 150 to 160 acres under irrigation. Workers pot nearly 10,000 plants every day, and more than 2.5 million plants are growing on the property at any given time.

The plants grown at Hackney Nursery don't just stay in Gadsden County. They are shipped to stores and customers throughout Florida, including Tallahassee, and to places like Atlanta and North Carolina.

Joseph Hackney, Part-Owner and Production Manager, said the recognition reflects what his father built and passed on to the next generation.

"I'm extremely proud. Extremely proud of what he has done. Extremely proud of his ability to create something and then pass it along to us and to see us not only operate it but grow it and expand — that was his goal all along to have something for his sons."

Founded in 1991, the nursery has become a major part of the county's agricultural community and has provided jobs and opportunities for generations of local families.

Martin Hackney, Part-Owner and Sales Manager, said the business has made a lasting impact on the people and the community around it.

"We have really impacted a lot of people's lives over the course of this business, and thank goodness we are located in a great county that can help us to thrive and be kind of just a good partner in trying to be a good business owner in a great area."

The hall of fame recognition, the family says, is also a tribute to the employees, customers, and community members who helped the business grow.

William Hackney, Part-Owner and Shipping Manager, highlighted the role of outside resources in the nursery's success.

"And also for farm people having IFAS — the University of Florida Extension Agency — is a great help for us to be able to help us with any pest concerns or any growing concerns we have. They have a great pathology lab there that has helped a lot of producers in this area."

For the Hackney family, this induction is not just about one man receiving an award — it's about celebrating the roots of a business that continues to bring recognition and pride to Gadsden County.

The family says George Hackney's Hall of Fame induction is a reminder that businesses rooted in Gadsden County can make an impact well beyond the county's borders.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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