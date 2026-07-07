Gadsden County issues burn ban through July 14th as dry conditions raise wildfire risk

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County residents will need to hold off on any outdoor burning for the next week.

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Gadsden County issues burn ban through July 14 as dry conditions raise wildfire risk

County officials have issued a burn ban beginning today through July 14th because of ongoing dry weather and an increased risk of wildfires. The ban prohibits outdoor burning, including yard debris, brush piles, and other open fires that could quickly spread.

Officials say the goal is to reduce the chance of human-caused fires while conditions remain dry. Residents are encouraged to follow the ban and use caution with anything that could create sparks outdoors.

County leaders say they will continue monitoring weather conditions before deciding whether to lift or extend the burn ban.

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