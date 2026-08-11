GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections is hosting a "Bring Your Kid to Vote" event this Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m.

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Gadsden County invites kids to experience voting with fun ballot activity

Children 17 and younger can come to the polls with their parents and take part in their own kids' voting experience.

Instead of choosing political candidates, children will fill out a fun ballot with questions like their favorite color and favorite school subject.

The activity is designed to give children an idea of the election process. It also gives parents a chance to start conversations with their children about civic participation — including why people vote and how elections can impact their communities.

Kenya Ponder Williams, the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections, said the goal is to build voting habits before the teenage years.

"One of the things I'm passionate about is starting kids to be involved in the voting process at an early age. If fell that teenage years are to late. Those basic elementary years are the best time to introduce them to the voting process; that way, by the time they are teenagers, they are use to it, it is already a norm for them."

Voting volunteer Charles Roberts Jr. said early exposure helps children understand the weight of their future vote.

"It is very important that they learn the political process at a very early age. Especially voting, they learn that their vote matters from the time they turn 18 old enough to vote. Even in high school, they vote for king and queen. It is very important to know that each vote matters. So the earlier they begin, the more respect and knowledge they have about voting."

The lesson goes beyond the ballot itself. Organizers say introducing children to voting early can help them understand the responsibility that comes with having a voice — and prepare them to become informed voters when they are old enough to cast a real ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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