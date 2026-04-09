Gadsden County High School hosts career fair to prepare students as the Florida unemployment rate rises

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Students at Gadsden County High School got a head start on their future Thursday as the school hosted a career fair aimed at preparing them for life after graduation. The event was especially focused on upperclassmen, with graduation just around the corner.

Employers from across Gadsden County were on hand, giving students the chance to explore a variety of career paths and connect directly with potential employers. Organizers say events like this are essential in helping students plan their next steps—especially for those who may choose to enter the workforce instead of going to college.

The importance of career readiness comes as Florida’s unemployment rate continues to shift. According to the Florida Department of Commerce, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% in January. That’s up 0.2 percentage points from December 2025 and up 1.0 percentage point compared to this time last year. The data shows about 499,000 Floridians were unemployed out of a labor force of more than 11 million.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stood slightly lower at 4.3 percent in January.

Organizers say giving students early access to employers and career opportunities can help bridge the gap between graduation and employment, setting them up for long-term success.

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