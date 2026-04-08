Gadsden County football focusing on unity and parent support under new coach

Gadsden County High School football is taking another step toward rebuilding with a focus on communication and team unity.

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Gadsden County football focuses on unity and parent support as the program rebuilds after sanctions.

After last season’s challenges, which included player suspensions and a head coach ban, the program is making it clear the focus now is on accountability and a fresh start.

New head coach Daniel Fish met with parents Tuesday night for the second time to discuss the spring schedule and how the program plans to move forward. Fish says strong parent support is crucial in helping players, coaches, and families stay on the same page.

"You have to have the support of the parents. Without the support of the parents, you can’t be successful. You know what I mean? There is stuff that we need help with them on game nights with concession stand volunteering and camps that we go to. We want parents to be involved and be present and help us out. If you don’t have the support of the parents, you’re not going to be able to run a successful program," Fish said.

Due to sanctions from last season, the team will not have a traditional spring game this year. Instead, they will hold a blue and white scrimmage to give players a chance to show their skills and get game-like experience.

Parent Laquadra Simmions believes the open communication is a positive step.

"I think it is important to allow parents in to let them know what is going on with their babies, to also give them the opportunity to invest and pour into the program as well themselves. Because you would be surprised the ideas and things that parents can bring to the table if only they were given the opportunity and kept in the loop," Simmions said.

Players say the new approach helps them focus on football and teamwork. Senior football player Klvontae Hamilton is optimistic about the future.

"It’s definitely going to be a crazy season just because of all the changes. But I feel like it’s going to be a great season not just for me but for the development of Gadsden County football. So I’m just ready to see how it goes even after I leave, but I feel like it's going to be a good season," Hamilton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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