GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County is looking at eliminating 17 positions as it works to close a $1.6 million budget gap — but questions are emerging about how those decisions are being made and whether the public should have more say.

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Gadsden County considers cutting 17 positions amid $1.6M budget shortfall

The interim county administrator says department heads were asked to identify positions that could be cut to free up money in the budget. He says the potential eliminations will not affect services for residents.

"That was our priority when I talk to the directors and supervisors to make sure whatever positions that they did recommend that they did not compromise services to the public," Regniald James said.

Commissioner Ronterious Green says he wanted the board to hold a meeting to discuss which positions could be cut. Green says he understands the county could face a significant financial impact from Amendment 3, but he believes other ways to bring money into the budget should be explored before turning to job cuts.

"I just know that we did not have any public conversation as it relates to who's going to be terminated and who's going to be laid off. If there have been recommendations, there should at least be a list or something public. Maybe not their names but positions. If there are 5 positions in Public Works that has to be eliminated, we should know," Green said.

The county administrator says the goal is to save money without reducing services. Green says he wants more public discussion about the county's options before any additional positions are cut.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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