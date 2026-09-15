GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners voted Monday to end the county's contract with Flock cameras, a decision that affects 25 cameras connected to the system and will save the county $77,500 a year in recurring costs.

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Gadsden County commissioners vote to end Flock camera contract, saving $77,500 a year

The vote came after Sheriff Morris Young suspended the use of the cameras, citing the need to balance public safety with individual rights.

Commissioners acknowledged the technology had been useful in tracking vehicles and helping investigators with cases across Gadsden County, pointing to cases including the 2025 shooting of FSU football player Ethan Pritchard in Havana.

Commissioner Shawn Wood expressed concern about the impact of losing the cameras.

"We have taken one of the most vital items that we have to secure safety. We have taken it out of play. I think what going to happen is once something happens and moms start questioning why dont we have them it's going to be a problem."

Gadsden County Chairman Eric Hinson said privacy concerns across the state factored into the decision.

"What happened with the flock cameras is they have some pulses in there. They solve a lot of crimes. But at the same time some people have some other problems with it revolving privacy concernes throughout the state and we want to make sure we put that in that they cover all those areas first tho."

The contract is set to expire Oct. 1. Until then, the county and sheriff's office will have to work out what replaces Flock and how law enforcement will continue accessing the information it has used in investigations. Questions also remain about what happens to data already collected.

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