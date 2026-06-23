Gadsden County approves $750K in state funding to advance public safety complex construction

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County leaders approved $750,000 in state funding to continue work on a planned emergency operations center and public safety complex.

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County approves $750K in state funding to advance public safety complex construction

The funding will help move forward construction of a new EMS building, which will be connected to the future sheriff's office and emergency management facilities on the campus.

The overall project includes roughly $18 million in improvements and is designed to bring multiple public safety agencies together in one location.

Officials say the complex will help emergency personnel coordinate response efforts, share information, and make critical decisions during emergencies.

Gadsden County Commissioner Alonzattea Simpkins said the new facilities will address a long-standing need for EMS staff.

"They have not had at adequate facilities needed for EMS personnel. We understand that they are anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, and with that being said, you need your showers, you need your kitchen, you know you want to make it comfortable for the employees, and what this is going to do is provide that for them."

Supporters of the project say the complex is about more than new buildings. They believe it will improve coordination among agencies and help strengthen public safety across the county.

The approval marks another milestone in a project years in the making as construction continues toward completion.

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