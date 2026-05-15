GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Students across Gadsden County are taking part in a variety of hands-on activities through the local 4-H program.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Gadsden County 4-H program offers hands-on learning in science, agriculture and leadership

The camps are designed to allow youth to learn outside of a traditional classroom setting, with programs focused on science, agriculture, healthy living, and leadership development.

Crystalgale Hunter, a 4-H Educator for FAMU, said the program is already making an impression on participants.

"It's wonderful to see them engaging in something that they never did even when we talk about healthy foods, they are trying foods that they have never tried before."

Hunter said the goal is to create a fun and safe environment where students can stay productive while school is out.

From cooking lessons in the Fire and Flavor Camp to science-based learning in the Marine Biology program, students are encouraged to explore different interests while developing important life skills.

"Marine Biology, I'm excited about it. This is my first time actually doing it and running it. It talks a lot about ocean life, and it won't just be here in the building. They will actually be doing field visits, so they will actually go out and get that real hands-on experience and get to touch things they won't normally touch and experience things they won't normally experience. So I'm excited for the little ones on that," Hunter said.

Donna Arnold, Small Farms and Master Gardener Coordinator for FAMU, said programs like these give youth a better understanding of possible career paths while also helping them stay connected to their community.

"There's a greenhouse on our property, and they call it my greenhouse, and that gets me excited when I get to take the kids in there, show them how to do propagation, how to maintain, how the whole system runs. So that is my joy to work with the kids," Arnold said.

The summer lineup also includes an Ag Tech program that introduces students to modern farming technology and STEM-related careers.

With registration continuing throughout the summer, officials hope even more students will take advantage of the opportunity to participate.

Parents are encouraged to contact the Gadsden County Extension Office to sign up for camps at 850-875-7255

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.