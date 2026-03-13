GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Families in Quincy are getting the chance to tap into their creativity through a free program at the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum.

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Gadsden Arts Center offers free family Saturdays with hands-on activities, scavenger hunts

Every Saturday, the museum opens its doors for Free Family Days, inviting parents and kids to spend time together exploring art in a fun and interactive way. The activities run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Inside the center's ArtZone, children can create their own artwork using different materials while learning new ways to express themselves.

Kaiyla Thompson, a Museum Educator, said the program is about more than just making art.

"Families coming together and enjoying art and finding appreciation and joy with just creating something with their hands…providing families. Not even families, just all people with the space, a safe space to just be creative," Thompson said.

Families can also take part in a visual scavenger hunt through the museum's galleries, encouraging visitors to explore the exhibits and take a closer look at the artwork on display.

There is also a reading corner where guests can relax, spend a few quiet moments with a book, and even take one home for free.

"We partner with the national hookup black women. It's the Gadsden chapter, so they have a reading for life initiative, and so with our partnership, they bring books to us, and we set it up in our reading corner upstairs," Thompson said.

Aside from Free Family Saturdays, the center has also opened registration for summer art camps running from June through July.

Organizers say the program helps introduce children to the arts while also bringing the community together in a welcoming space. Families in Quincy can stop by the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum every Saturday to take part in the free activities.

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