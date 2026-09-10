GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new Franklin Academy location will serve students from pre-K through 12th grade, with tuition assistance available for qualifying families through the Step Up Scholarship Program.

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Franklin Academy bringing pre-K through 12th grade private school option to Gadsden County

A private school is bringing a new educational option to Gadsden County, and the story behind it is personal.

Franklin Academy is preparing to open a new location for students from pre-K through 12th grade. Founder Margaret Franklin says her son Gallop's educational journey helped inspire the school.

After being diagnosed with a disability as a child, Gallop was homeschooled by his mother. Today, he has earned a doctorate degree and serves in the Florida House of Representatives — a journey Franklin says shows what can be possible when students of any age are given the support and educational opportunities they need.

"My oldest student was 65 years old; she was a grandma that came back to school. We had a grandma and a and 2 grandkids that graduated together and got their high school diploma, so we also do adult-ed. We just decided that we would do something different. No one shoe fits all that just the bottom line. We want to make sure that at each level they are not giving up." Franklin said.

That idea has grown into a school serving students in the Big Bend. Franklin Academy also has locations in Leon and Jefferson counties.

The new Gadsden County location adds another private school option for families looking for an alternative to traditional public schooling.

Franklin School supporter Dr. Fleita McNeill said the school's approach makes a difference for students who need something different.

"She has three different schools, and I think the kids that may perhaps needed something else other than they were doing before, and they come to her school, and she really, really gives them the time the patiences to get them where they need to be academically," McNeill said.

For families who qualify, the Step Up Scholarship Program can cover tuition at the new location.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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