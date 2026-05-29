Former James A. Shanks students walk through the campus before its demolition

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Former students, teachers, and alumni walked the halls of the old James A. Shanks campus on Thursday ahead of the building's scheduled demolition.

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James A. Shanks campus holds final walk-through before demolition for former students

Neighbors made their way through the building room by room, stopping to share stories and remember the moments that happened within the school's walls.

Ronterious Green, a member of the class of 1997, reflected on what the school meant to his development.

"I remember being a very active young man going from hallway to hallway, being a part of almost every club I could be in, being a part of almost every group that I could be. It was a part of the development of who I am today," Green said. "And to know that it is really about to happen, it's a tear jerker."

For some, the walkthrough was a chance to revisit childhood memories. But for others, it was an opportunity to see a place that connected generations of their family one last time.

Victor Walker, a member of the class of 1989, recalled the friendships he built during his time at the school.

"A core memory I have is gaining a lot of new friends. I'm from a small town called Gretna and when I came over to Quincy to school, it's not far, but when I came over here, I created a lot of friendships. A lot of friendships — that still to this day — that are grounded and still strong you know," Walker said.

While much of the old James A. Shanks campus is set to be demolished, its next chapter is already taking shape. A new K-8 school is under construction next door. But for neighbors and alumni, Thursday night was about celebrating the past and a legacy that will never fade away.

"It's an experience of a lifetime. It's a school of a lifetime. The address is West Kings Street and on the corner of Graves. And if you attended this school you was a king, and if you attended this school you was a queen. James A. Shanks Tigers, they will live forever," Timothy Brown, class of 1989, said.

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