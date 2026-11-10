Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office employee accused of smuggling tobacco, cell phones into jail

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it has arrested a former employee accused of smuggling contraband into the jail.

La’Shonjanae Murphy, 27, is accused of introducing tobacco products and cellular phones/portable communication devices into the Gadsden County Jail, GCSO said.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 20 and Murphy resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 21.

Murphy was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with smuggling tobacco products into a county detention facility and two counts of smuggling cellular phones/portable communication devices into a county detention facility.

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