GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Gadsden County is hosting a Wellness Wave event Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Arbours at Quincy Apartments on Pat Thomas Parkway.

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Florida Department of Health hosting free Wellness Wave event in Quincy on Sept. 9, 2026

The event will cover everyday health concerns, including diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. Attendees can also find information about healthy eating and exercise, along with prescription assistance and medical services.

The goal is to give people a chance to ask questions, learn about services they may qualify for and get information they can use in their everyday lives.

No registration is required, and the event is open to all.

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