FHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A driver died after a single-vehicle crash on State Road 65 in Gadsden County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling north on State Road 65 when the driver left the roadway to the right, coming to a stop before the tree line on the north shoulder.

The driver, a 51-year-old Quincy man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the case is pending further investigation.

Gadsden County EMS, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, and Gadsden County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

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