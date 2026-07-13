FHP: Head-on collision injures multiple people in Midway

A head-on crash sent several people to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The crash happened around 5:15 Monday morning US-90 (SR-10) eastbound, west of River Burch Road west of Midway.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a car was heading westbound.

It veered off the road and crossed the center grassy median.

The car went into the eastbound lane and hit a truck head-on.

Both vehicles spun out and came to a stop in the median.

Crews took all the occupants to a local hospital.

The crash shut down the inside eastbound lane for about an hour and a half.

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