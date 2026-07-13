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FHP: Head-on collision injures multiple people in Midway

Midway head on collision
Florida Highway Patrol
Midway head on collision
Posted

A head-on crash sent several people to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
The crash happened around 5:15 Monday morning US-90 (SR-10) eastbound, west of River Burch Road west of Midway.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a car was heading westbound.
It veered off the road and crossed the center grassy median.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The car went into the eastbound lane and hit a truck head-on.
Both vehicles spun out and came to a stop in the median.
Crews took all the occupants to a local hospital.
The crash shut down the inside eastbound lane for about an hour and a half.

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