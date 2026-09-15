Country artist Billy Dean donates 10 guitars and teaches students at local school in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Country music artist Billy Dean visited Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County on Tuesday, donating 10 guitars and working with students to support the school's music program.

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Country artist Billy Dean donates 10 guitars, teaches students at Gadsden County school

As a private school, Robert F. Munroe Day School relies on tuition from families to fund its programs. Additional support can make a difference in how the school expands opportunities outside the traditional classroom.

Estrella Rodriguez, a 2024 Billy Dean Scholarship recipient, said she hopes the donation leads to even broader growth for the arts at the school.

"I hope that we can first of all get more funding for it and that it expands, and not just in music in general for different instruments but also theater as well because I know that a lot of the students here at Munroe love to participate in theater. A lot of the kids are interested in performing arts, so I hope that school take that into account and that we can build that further."

The impact of music education extends beyond learning notes or playing an instrument. The National Endowment for the Arts has found links between arts participation during childhood and positive social-emotional and academic outcomes, including developing confidence, self-expression and skills that carry over into other parts of a child's education.

Dean said he believes the arts are essential to a well-rounded education.

"I think it brings out our humanity. I think, you know having being a math wiz or a science wiz without humanity that could be dangerous. You know, I think you have to have the arts to balance all the other academics."

Dean was at the school with guitars in hand, working with students and giving them a chance to learn from his own experience in the music business — connecting the classroom to a career and giving young musicians another reason to keep playing.

The scholarship is now part of Munroe Day School's effort to support its performing arts program and give students more opportunities to pursue music.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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