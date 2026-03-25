Chattahoochee's Final Friday event brings nearly 300 neighbors together to support local businesses

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Downtown Chattahoochee transforms on the last Friday of every month, filling the streets with music, food, and a sense of community.

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Chattahoochee's Final Friday event brings nearly 300 residents together to support local businesses

The "Final Friday" event has brought neighbors together for nearly 10 years. The growing tradition draws around 300 residents each month to enjoy local vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities with different themes.

"As far as our community goes, they enjoy coming downtown. People get to see each other, have great fellowship, so we're very happy about that. We just have a fun safe evening, and it’s just great to be out in your community and fellowship," Chattahoochee Main Street Executive Director Pamela Medley said.

This month, the event is welcoming a first-time vendor who is excited to share his homegrown products with the community. Dutch Vanvorst, the owner of Riverbend Plants and Produce, is bringing a variety of plants and fresh produce carefully grown in his own garden.

"You get to meet and interface with the rest of the community, and it’s nice to be able to see some of the same faces. And you get to develop a relationship with people, and this is a good opportunity to do that," Vanvorst said.

Organizers say these events are about more than fun. They give small businesses exposure, foster connections, and make downtown a lively gathering spot for everyone year-round.

The next Final Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and will feature a St. Patrick's Day theme.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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