Champs Chance Rescue faces relocation deadline in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The animal rescue organization Champs Chance is facing a possible shutdown at its current rural residential location after county code enforcement issues and neighbor complaints over zoning concerns tied to operating a business on residential land.

According to a recent Facebook Live update shared by Alicia Bopp, the organization met with county officials this week and was given until June 29th to either relocate or find a new property that meets zoning requirements.

If the rescue is forced to move, dogs currently in its care may need to be transferred to partner rescues and foster homes across Florida, including areas such as Daytona Beach.

Supporters say their main concern is ensuring the animals are safely transitioned as the deadline approaches.

ABC'S 27 Tatyana Purifoy is speaking with Bopp's about her next steps.

Check back for updates.

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