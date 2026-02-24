GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Access to jobs and career resources can be a challenge for many in Gadsden County — especially for those without reliable transportation.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

CareerSource Capital Region brings hiring fair to Gadsden County to connect residents with local jobs

On Tuesday, CareerSource Capital Region brought employers directly to the community, hosting a hiring fair aimed at creating opportunities closer to home.

Job seekers had the chance to meet face-to-face with employers all under one roof. Representatives from Tallahassee State College, Gadsden County Public Schools, and staffing agency Express Employment Professionals were among those recruiting at the event.

Nearly 69.4% of Gadsden County residents commute outside the county for work, many traveling to neighboring Leon County, according to Florida Jobs.org. For some, that daily drive simply isn't an option.

Organizers say bringing a variety of employers to Gadsden County is intentional — and that the goal is to bridge a gap that affects both job seekers and employers alike.

"We have employers that are looking for folks, and they also complain about the same thing they can't find people in Gadsden County people coming from other counties so this is a great way for us to just kind of bridge that gap and make sure that everyone knows there are positions available in Gadsden County," Chari Harrison, senior account executive, said.

CareerSource Capital Region offers more than just job listings. The organization provides one-on-one career counseling, resume-building assistance, and more.

Jaselyn Hicks, Branch Manager for Express Employment Professionals, grew up in Wakulla County. She says she wishes these resources had been available to her then, to give people in rural counties a better chance at getting jobs.

"It would have been very nice to have resources like come out and just tell you about the job market. Growing up in a small town, you kind of only know the jobs that you see your parents or family members work, so it's nice to have other resources to tell you about other opportunities that are out there," Hicks said.

Organizers say the goal is simple: connect qualified talent with employers while strengthening the local workforce. By hosting hiring fairs in Gadsden County, they hope to reduce commuting challenges and show residents that career development resources are closer than they may think.

CareerSource Capital Region says it plans to continue expanding outreach efforts in Gadsden County every year to ensure residents know help is available — and that opportunity doesn't always require a commute.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.