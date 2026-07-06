The Born 2 Be a Man Mentoring Program is hosting its fifth annual Lake Weekend July 10th-12th at Ingram's Marina and Campground in Quincy.

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Born 2 Be a Man Mentoring Program's fifth annual Lake Weekend returns to Quincy this July

The three-day event brings boys and teens together for a weekend focused on leadership, brotherhood, and personal growth outside the classroom.

Participants will spend time fishing, riding boats, learning water safety, cooking outdoors, and gathering around the campfire, while also taking part in roundtable discussions, mentorship sessions, and educational presentations.

Organizers say the goal is to strengthen character, build confidence, and teach valuable life skills through hands-on experiences and positive role models.

The cost is $75 per participant. Drop-off begins Friday, July 10th at 6:00 p.m., and pick-up is scheduled for Sunday, July 12th by 3:00 p.m.

Program leaders say the annual event is about more than a weekend at the lake — it's about investing in the next generation and giving young boys the tools they need to become future leaders.

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