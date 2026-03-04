Black Girl Blueprint art exhibit celebrates Black womanhood at Bwembya's Market in Quincy

Bwembya's Market in Quincy is opening its doors for more than shopping — it's creating space for reflection, representation, and real conversation through art.

The one-night exhibit, Black Girl Blueprint, brings together local creatives to highlight the beauty, individuality, and lived experiences of Black women — stories that often go unheard, yet shape culture every day.

Kena Bwembya, Owner of Bwembya's Market, said the event is meant to kick off Women's History Month with intention.

"I wanted to introduce the month regarding Black artists and female artists that have really impacted the world, not just their neighborhood, but the world by being a light and showing all of the goodness that is around us, and that is why Women's History Month has to be celebrated," Bwembya said.

Among the featured artists is Teylor Parks, a local art teacher whose work is deeply personal — a visual reminder to her community that Black women are not one-dimensional and cannot be defined by stereotypes.

"I really want to show people there are so many different versions of Black girlhood or Black womanhood, and it's not all about pain, it's not always about carrying a load or trying to care for other people, our families, the community. I get to just be. I want more opportunities to just be and for people to not perceive me as something other than who I am," Parks said.

Through color, texture, and storytelling, Parks hopes to show a fuller picture of Black womanhood — one rooted in authenticity, strength, softness, and self-expression.

More than an exhibit, Black Girl Blueprint is a celebration of identity and a reclaiming of narrative — honoring Black women for who they truly are, past, present, and future.

Organizers say the goal is simple: create a space where Black women and girls feel fully seen and celebrated.

The event is scheduled for March 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Bwembya's Market in Quincy.

