Big Bend Rodeo returns to Quincy for its 9th year as a Gadsden County tradition

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Big Bend Rodeo is returning to Quincy for its ninth year, giving competitors another chance to test their skills in front of a crowd.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Big Bend Rodeo returns to Quincy for ninth year as a Gadsden County tradition

The arena is getting ready for another weekend of rodeo action, but keeping an event going for nearly a decade takes more than just a competition. It takes organizers, volunteers, and community support to bring the rodeo back year after year.

Danny Parramore, President of the Gadsden Horseman Association, said the response from the community keeps the organization motivated.

"We hear such good things about the rodeo if there's any bad things out there, we don't know it. You hear it all year round when are yall gonna have another one. That just makes you feel so good. Again we have been supported by the community, and that's what it takes."

There will be a variety of events throughout the weekend, giving fans the chance to see different skills and competitions inside the arena. For some, it is their first time experiencing a rodeo. For others, it is a tradition they come back to every year.

Sharlee Whiddon, Vice President of the Gadsden Horseman Association, said local support has been the key to the rodeo's longevity.

"We know that we have gotten here because of the support of our local community. We have support from our wonderful, generous sponsors, but we also have support from families that look forward to coming each and every August to the Big Bend Rodeo."

Organizers are expecting another crowd to fill the arena. With nine years now in the books, the association is keeping its eyes on the future — with the goal of making sure the Big Bend Rodeo remains a Gadsden County tradition.

The rodeo runs Friday, August 21st and Saturday, August 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Gadsden Horsemen's Arena in Quincy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.